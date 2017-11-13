‘Pollution can be reduced if only 15pc journeys are made on bicycles’

Rawalpindi: An environmentalist has pointed out that if only 15 per cent of journeys are made by bicycle, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions can be reduced by almost one third in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Saira Hayat, who is working on a research paper related to air pollution in the twin cities, said the initial findings of the research showed that 68 per cent of cyclists in Rawalpindi and 54 per cent in Islamabad believe cycling on the roads is too dangerous.

“There is a need to provide safe journey to the cyclists even on main busy roads in the twin cities. Cycling is an emission-free mode of transport and it is necessary to encourage private road users to switch from motorized vehicles to bicycles,” she said.