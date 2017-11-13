Corrupt politicians destroyed institutions: KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Sunday the corrupt politicians put the state institutions into total disarray.

He was addressing two public gatherings at Nizampur and Union Council Enzari after formally inaugurating the work on a small dam in Nizampur which would cost Rs1.5 billion. Member National Assembly Imran Khattak, Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Member Provincial Assembly Idrees Khattak, Amin Zada, Falak Naz, Zulfiqar Khattak, Hameedullah Khattak and others were around as well.

Riaz Khattak, Zahoor Khattak, Rashid Khattak, Hazrat Hussain and Ijaz Khattak joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with family members and friends. The chief minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan must be credited with exposing the tainted politicians. He said that the legal course led to disqualification of such politicians by the court.

Pervez Khattak said Imran Khan provided a platform to the youth in the form of the PTI to bring about a real change. He believed the political elite had been running the country like monarchs since long.

The chief minister said youth rallied behind Imran Khan and supported him to facilitate his change of system and governance and gibe relief to the people. Pervez Khattak believed the KP had the best governance in the history of province. The pro-people initiatives of the KP government have enhanced the popularity of the PTI, he said.

"The defeat of the PTI opponents in the recent NA-4 by-election in Peshawar has proved our popularity," he said, adding the PTI would form the government at the Centre and provinces after winning the next general election. The chief minister said his government focused on its manifesto to bring about the promised change and addressed the people grievances.

He said the small dam at Nizampur, costing Rs1.5 billion, would irrigate 3000 acres of land. He assured the construction of 18 km-long road as well. Pervez Khattak assured that those affected by the dam would be given free water for irrigating lands. Defending the construction of small dams, the chief minister said these were environment-friendly and more beneficial for irrigation.