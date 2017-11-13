HEC, Somalia ink accord for academic collaboration

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Document of Understanding (DoU) with the Ministry of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Somalia to promote bilateral academic collaboration and develop cooperation in higher education and other fields of common interest.

The DoU was signed by HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Somalian Minister for Education, Culture and Higher Education Abdi Dahir Osman. Under the DoU, the two sides agreed to describe the guidelines for future agreements on specific activities by the institutions involved. Areas of cooperation will include development, strengthening and capacity building of higher education of Somalia, technical assistance in establishment of higher education body in Somalia, and assistance in establishment of quality assurance standards in academia in Somalia. The two sides have also agreed to offer assistance to visiting scholars and faculty.

On this occasion, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed shared that HEC is making strenuous efforts to increase equitable access to higher education across all regions of Pakistan. He said that HEC has made immense progress with regard to promotion of tertiary education and research culture in the country.

The chairman said that the quality of higher education in Pakistan has earned international recognition owing to persistent efforts of HEC. While mentioning HEC’s collaboration with different countries for promotion of higher education and research, he said now HEC is in position to extend its services to other countries, hoping that HEC’s collaboration with Somalia will pave the way for strong higher education system in the brotherly country.