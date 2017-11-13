Mon November 13, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2017

Police security demanded to protect Survey of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Senior security officer of Survey of Pakistan has demanded of the government to take measures to protect offices of Survey of Pakistan, which is located near Faizabad, due to religious parties’ sit-in that has disturbed the routine life. By declaring dharna a security risk Senior Security Officer Major Khizar Khan has written a letter to CPO Rawalpindi Israr Ahmad Khan Abbasi to provide police security and take security measures in order to protect offices of Survey of Pakistan in connection with the continuous sit-in of Tehrik-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah activists at Faizabad.

