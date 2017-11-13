Mon November 13, 2017
Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 13, 2017

Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Met office Sunday forecast scattered rain during the next 24 hours.  The Met officials said a strong westerly wave entered Balochistan on Sunday night and is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on Monday/Tuesday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country while dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and foggy over DI Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions during night and morning hours.

The officials predicted scattered rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob and Makran divisions) KP, Fata, Islamabad, upper Punjab(Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions) Kashmir and Gilgit -Baltistan, While at isolated places in Karachi and Larkana divisions, South Punjab (Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, divisions). No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country till Sunday evening, the Met officials said.

