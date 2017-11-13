Papers onurbanisation presented

LAHORE :Speakers at the concluding session of the 8the international THAAP conference presented different papers on urbanisation and associated problems here on Sunday.

The chief guest of the closing session was Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Chairmen, Punjab Higher Education Commission while Mehreen Mustafa presented the official report on the conference. Prof Pervaiz Vandal discussed future plans and Prof Sajida H Vandal delivered a lecture, which was followed by certificate distribution and dinner.

The closing session began by the paper presentation of Ms Heidi J Millar, PhD candidate from USA. The paper titled “First Urbanism in South Asia; Characteristics and Processes” highlighted lessons learned from early cities about people and the environment, shared technology and ideology.

Dr Sheba Saeed’s paper titled “Begging, Urbanisation and the Lahore Dream” analysed the urbanisation of Lahore and the nature of the begging phenomenon within the city. Ms Shanzay Salman presented her paper titled “Urbanism and environment”.

Many other papers were presented in the conference.

PU faculty seminar series: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) has initiated a faculty seminar series as per requirement of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan.

According to a press release, the first seminar was held on the theme of applying research findings for finding solutions to the situations of interpersonal friction and harm within society. The lecture was delivered by Associate Professor Dr Naumana Amjad, who gave briefing on role of moral beliefs in aggression - a cross cultural investigation. She talked about aggressive behaviour and interventions for creating non-violent attitudes. In second part, she briefed on trainings imparted on solid evidence from Psychology research. In the end, she shared international and local initiatives for peace and possibilities for application of knowledge in various contexts.

The talk was followed by questions and answers session. PhD and M Phil scholars from the institute, researchers from Centre for Earth and Environmental sciences and Centre for Clinical Psychology, faculty members of IAP and experts in Psychology attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Institute of Applied Psychology Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar welcomed the seminar series and said it would open doors for creative knowledge sharing and provide opportunity to the faculty to learn from each other. She urged the young scholars and researchers to attend and ask questions as this would contribute to their learning. She said such seminars were also a good way of brainstorming for initiatives and ventures in field of applied psychology that benefited society.