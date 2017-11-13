Fowler shares lead at rain-delayed Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico: Rickie Fowler finally completed the last three holes of his rain-delayed second round on Saturday, saving par on the 18th to secure a share of the lead heading into the third round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

The world number 10 sits alongside fellow Americans Patton Kizzire and Patrick Rodgers on 10-under par here at the El Camaleon Golf Club.

“The biggest thing was dealing with some mud on the ball on the last two holes,” Fowler said.“I feel like playing those last three holes at even par is good because that’s one of the harder parts of the golf course.”

Rodgers carded his first bogey of the tournament as he wrapped up the final three holes of his second round on Saturday, which dropped him into a tie for the lead.“I didn’t play a very good three holes but it’s all good,” Rodgers said.

The last day could prove to be a marathon day as the tournament works to make up for rain delays on both Friday and Saturday. Only a slight chance of rain is forecast for the final day. The leaders sit a stroke ahead of another trio - John Oda, Brian Gay and Brandon Harkins - all nine-under after two rounds.