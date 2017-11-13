Repeating mistakes shows Green-shirts aren’t improving

KARACHI: Pakistan’s poor performance at the Four-Nation International Hockey Festival Tournament in Australia shows that the management has failed to bring any worthwhile improvement. Not only did Pakistan lose all the matches, they were also guilty of repeating mistakes. The defeats they suffered were similar to the ones in Asia Cup a couple of weeks ago.

Pakistan conceded as many as 15 goals in just four matches and managed to score only five times. Hosts Australia crushed them with 9 goals; Pakistan scored only one against them. This was the worst-ever defeat of Pakistan in international hockey. Australia are one of the strongest teams in the world today, but Pakistan have been World Champions no less than four times. They have also won Olympic gold medal three times.

In Australia they lost twice to Japan, an Asian team with whom Pakistan played a draw in Asia Cup. Pakistan only put up some resistance against New Zealand who are World No 5. The Green-shirts twice took lead in the match against New Zealand but failed to keep the momentum and lost the match.

Just as they had done in Asia Cup, they repeatedly gave matches away after taking lead. In three matches they lost in the dying moments when they had only to defend to win or draw the match.

Neither did their penalty corner specialists show any spark nor did their forwards. Their performance at the Asia Cup was understandable as the players had not played much international hockey, while their rivals had been playing continuously.

Now they had experience of Asia Cup, but even then they failed to show any improvement. Pakistan do not have much time to prepare for the World Cup 2018. PHF has to find out the reasons for these failures. Losing against European sides or Australia or New Zealand could be digested but not against the Asian teams.

PHF has done a wonderful job to rejuvenate domestic hockey by reviving departmental teams and getting established some new ones. Now it must focus on making Pakistan win at the international level.

Pakistan are to play in Commonwealth Games in April 2018, Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey tournament, Asian Games, and Asian Champions Trophy. Thus, PHF has to take some bold decisions and find out the real cause of Pakistani players’ repeated mistakes. Otherwise all its efforts to strengthen domestic hockey would go in vain.