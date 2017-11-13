Pakistan end fourth in 4-nation tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team once again proved that they are not able to survive in big competitions, especially in the last minutes of the game, as the Green-shirts failed to win the 3rd place match against Japan after taking lead.

Japan came from behind to defeat them 2-1 in the last three minutes at the 4-Nation International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Sunday. The match started at an electric pace with three shots on the goal within the first four minutes.

Japan had a penalty corner in the first minute because of a mistake by Pakistan skipper M Irfan. The goalkeeper Amjad dived to his right to block the low-hard flick.

Atiq Arshad after receiving a ball on the left side of the circle shot straight at the Japanese net minder on the near post.Then, another Pakistan defence lapse led to an easy chance at the top of the striking zone but Yamada inexplicably shot it over the bar.

The next chance came to Pakistan in the 13th minute and they went ahead. A crash ball from right reached Ajaz on the far side of the circle and he fired it in the small gap between the goalkeeper and the near post.

Pakistan’s joy was short lived, however. The very next minute, Brilliant Tanaka, who had a brace in Japan’s 3-1 win over the same rivals in the league stage, equalised with one of the goals of this festival.

After covering good ground, he beautifully sidestepped Irfan to enter the circle and with a back hander found the top left corner of the goal. Japan had another open play opportunity as well as a penalty corner but the score remained 1-1.

Fast pole-to-pole game continued in the next 15 minutes with both the sides enjoying periods of ascendancy. Japan had more opportunities but the score-line remained unchanged.

In the third quarter, Pakistan had three good chances to score. Bhutta fumbled twice at the top of the circle. Shajeeh’s attempt hit the side netting. Again, the Japanese held the upper hand. Apart from open play opportunities, they had four penalty corners, including three in a row, but Amjad continued with his wonderful display under the bar in this tournament.

It was all to play for in the last period. Finally a penalty corner arrived for Pakistan; first in two games against Japan. The ball rebounded thrice off the custodian’s pads, and they had their second penalty corner.

This time the attempt off the rebound hit the side netting.To find the winner, captain Irfan threw himself up in the attack, and he was instrumental in a couple of circle penetrations. But the team was made to pay for his adventure.

With just three minutes left, Murata got all the time at the right edge of the circle. He sounded the far side of the board with a well-placed hit. Pakistan got a golden chance to put it even via their third penalty corner. But Irfan’s flick was declared dangerous as it hit the body of the rusher.