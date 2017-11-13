Mon November 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Inhabitants of UC-3 demand gas connections

Inhabitants of UC-3 demand gas connections

Islamabad :The residents of the Union Council 3 (UC-3) have demanded of the government to provide them with gas connections because it would be difficult for them to cope with the harsh winter season without this basic amenity of life. The residents including Sardar Nadeem Mushtaq, Sardar Iftikhar, Zafar Iqbal and Amjad Ali said thousands of people live in this union council but the local authorities have not made arrangements to hold any weekly bazaar with an aim to provide essential commodities at affordable prices. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement