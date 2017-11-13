Inhabitants of UC-3 demand gas connections

Islamabad :The residents of the Union Council 3 (UC-3) have demanded of the government to provide them with gas connections because it would be difficult for them to cope with the harsh winter season without this basic amenity of life. The residents including Sardar Nadeem Mushtaq, Sardar Iftikhar, Zafar Iqbal and Amjad Ali said thousands of people live in this union council but the local authorities have not made arrangements to hold any weekly bazaar with an aim to provide essential commodities at affordable prices.