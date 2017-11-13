Religious tourism top priority of PTDC

Rawalpindi :Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan met Punjab’s Minister for Labour and Human Resources Raja Ashfaq Sarwar. In the meeting, UK-based Pakistani investor Javed Mujahid, was also present. Managing Director said that work has been started on the development of tourism in the present government, results will come soon.

Managing Director told that after assumption of his charge, he has categorised tourism in different sectors, where religious tourism is on top of the priorities. There are numerous sacred places of various religions in the country. If provided with proper advertising and high quality facilities, not only tourists and visitors will increase in the country's arrival, but also a foreign exchange can be earned for the country. The peace has been established in the country and Pakistani people are ready to welcome the tourists. There are several projects for the development of tourism are available in the country. These schemes include Bus Terminal in the Nankana Sahib, the establishment of motels in the Hawks Bay Karachi, Moenjodaro, Baran Kalay (KP) and tourist facilitation centres in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Quetta and Peshawar.

Apart from this, PTDC has lands in many places across the country, which can be set up for tourist facilities through joint ventures. These lands are meant for construction of Aiwan-e-Sayyahat/ PTDC Headquarters in Islamabad, Naltar valley ski resort, 172 acres at coast of Gadani in Balochistan, Sukkur, Banjosa Lake (Azad Kashmir) Muzaffarabad (Azad Kashmir), In addition, a modern Wildlife Park and resort will be set up with modern facilities near the Kular village on the motorway.

Raja Ashfaq Sarwar said that tourism sites in Pakistan are not less than any other country in beauty and individualism. Only accurate promotion and promotion can bring fruitful results. PTDC should promote country's natural resources and tourism treasures over the media across the world, so that tourists will grow in the country. He assured that the recommendations of PTC will not only be presented at provincial but federal level so that all possible support can be provided.

Pakistani investor Javed Mujeed said he is running big chains of hotels and resorts in the UK and now wants to invest in tourism sector in his country. There are many opportunities for tourism in Pakistan, but this sector needs investment so that we will be able to provide world-class facilities to tourists. A beautiful resort is being set up at Rawalpindi, which will be constructed on pattern of the Ottoman Mughal style. He said that many of his tourist and doctors groups from UK come to Pakistan every year, but they face serious visa issues. PTDC should try to eliminate these difficulties for tourists to obtain visas for Pakistan.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that through the Foreign Ministry, we are committed to end these issues in obtaining Pakistan's visas and hopefully the problems will be resolved soon.