‘Stern action to be taken on wrong parking’

Rawalpindi: Traffic Wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action on wrong parking of vehicles which creates hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Talking to this agency, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Yousaf Ali Shahid, said all Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Inspectors, Sector Incharges, field officers and duty officers had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All out efforts should be made to regulate city traffic, CTO said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems on city roads could be resolved.

The CTO said, action should also be taken against encroachers particularly vehicle and motorcycle dealers who park their vehicles on main roads and create hurdles for road users. Yousaf Ali said, strict action would also be taken against traffic wardens and officers on poor performance.

He said, wrong parking which was one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles and motorcycles found parked out of parking area would be impounded in the police stations.