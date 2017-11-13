Shahida Latif’s poetry book published

Islamabad :Prominent poet, writer and journalist Shahida Latif has introduced her new Poetry book ‘Khawab Sonay Nahi Detay’. The book contains 145 poems and the poetry is based upon realistic approach of human being, says a press release.

The book is worth reading and is an edition to Urdu literature and has been given great appreciation from all the literary personalities and have not only appreciated the Poetry but have also given tribute to Shahida Latif.

It is to highlight that earlier Shahida Latif has written so many books pertaining to Poetry, Novel, Classic and Current Affairs and all her publications were given great appreciations from all corners. Shahida Latif in edition to various awards granted to her in recognition of her services to promote Pakistanism and patriotism through her literature and journalism. The government of Pakistan awarded her with Pride of Performance for great achievement in journalism and literature.