Pollution can be reduced if only 15% journeys are made on bicycles

Rawalpindi :An environmentalist has pointed out that if only 15 per cent of journeys are made by bicycle, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions can be reduced by almost one third in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Saira Hayat, who is working on a research paper related to air pollution in the twin cities, said the initial findings of the research showed that 68 per cent of cyclists in Rawalpindi and 54 per cent in Islamabad believe cycling on the roads is too dangerous.

“There is a need to provide safe journey to the cyclists even on main busy roads in the twin cities. Cycling is an emission-free mode of transport and it is necessary to encourage private road users to switch from motorized vehicles to bicycles,” she said.

She said the issue of smog in the major cities of Pakistan has underlined the need for use of bicycles that use zero fossil fuels and the human energy used to propel bicycles is renewable and largely non-polluting. Referring to one of the initial findings she said short car trips are much more polluting than longer trips on a per-mile basis because 60 percent of the pollution resulting from auto emissions is released during the first few minutes of operation of a vehicle.