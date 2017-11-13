Mon November 13, 2017
Islamabad

A
APP
November 13, 2017

Encroachments major hurdle in traffic flow: CTO

Rawalpindi :Encroachments are a major hurdle in the smooth flow of traffic, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid while talking to this agency said that traffic police making all out efforts to avoid traffic snarls on roads.

CTO urged the traders to cooperate with traffic police in eradicating encroachment he said, adding that without removal of encroachments, increasing traffic problems could not be controlled.

Traffic wardens should behave with motorists on roads in a polite and respectful way and their misbehavior will not be tolerated. He also directed to all traffic wardens to educate and guide the motorists regarding the traffic rules and regulations.

He said traffic police officers should keep a vigilant eye on the traffic rules
violations so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against the violators particularly against negligent and reckless driving.

