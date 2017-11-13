Sit-in at Faizabad continues to wreak havoc on nerves of people

Rawalpindi :As per routine for five days, commuters continued to suffer due to suspension of Metro Bus Service here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Shortage of private service vehicles (PSVs) has added fuel to fire as majority of drivers have stopped their wagons, Suzuki and buses to avoid law and order situation in this regard.

Public was anxiously waiting to restart Metro Bus Service (MBS) on Sunday for doing routine works on first working day on Monday. But, concerned authority did not do anything to restart MBS till the filing of this report.

It is worth mentioning here that overall situation here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was tense due to sit-in of Karwan Khatam-e-Nabuwwat but residents of Faizabad, I-8, IJ Principal Road, Sohan, Dhoke Kala Khan, Kurri Road, Iqbal Town and Bhara Kahu have been facing difficulties for past almost a week.

Some five days back, Punjab Metro Authority (PMA) had suspended Metro Bus Service (MBS) in twin cities without any prior announcement to avoid any untoward incident at Faizabad where Karwan Khatam-e-Nabuwwat participants were staging a ‘sit-in’.

No doubt, Punjab government and federal government was continuously claiming to disperse protesters to smooth and calm situation here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but practically there was nothing on ground. The protesters as per routine occupied Faizabad Interchange till the filing of this report on Sunday.

For six to seven days, residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are continuously facing problems due to traffic blockage in all areas due to sit-in at Faizabad. After the suspension of Metro Bus Service, passengers were hopelessly running behind public service vehicles. The taxi cabs and rickshaws were seen demanding double fares from commuters due to this situation.

Muttahidda Transport Welfare Association (MTWA) General Secretary Ghulam Mustafa said that majority of drivers are not appearing their wagons due to bad law and order situation. All load of passengers turned to Private Service Vehicles (PSV) due to suspension of metro busses, he claimed. He said that all bus stops are jam packed with passengers due to suspension of Metro Bus Service.

According to Punjab Metro Authority (PMA), we could not restart Metro Bus Service (MBS) till cool and calm situation here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The department also said that they have suspended bus service as protesters started pelting stones on buses at Faizabad. Therefore, three days back, they had suspended service at about 2:00 pm.

The city district government had banned taking out public rallies on Murree Road due to security reasons. This is the only artery between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and any public rally on the road leads to suspension of vehicular movement, which causes great inconvenience to public.

“Without Metro Bus Service, it was difficult to travel between twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” Riaz Ahmed Sheikh in an angry mood said. He said that government should negotiate with protesters to resolve their issues to end ‘sit-in’.