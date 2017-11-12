PML-N warns against political engineering

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday criticised the attempts to ‘engineer’ politics, saying the efforts to bring back former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as an alternative leader will fail badly.

In a series of tweets, the PML-N leader said the “hobby” of forming and breaking political parties must come to an end. The merger of MQM-P and PSP was an engineered merger. It collapsed in 24 hours, he added.

The response came as Musharraf after the formation of a new political alliance under his leadership on Friday said if elections did not solve the issues facing Pakistan then other measures should be taken to bring the country on track.

Similarly, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira demanded formation of a judicial commission to probe into the short-lived alliance between MQM-P and PSP. “[PSP chief] Mustafa Kamal has made allegations of a serious nature and they must be investigated,” Kaira told reporters in Lahore. “If there is any truth to Kamal’s statements, action must be taken against those involved.”

The PPP leader stressed that meddling in politics [by establishment] must stop. “The government has been elected through elections and interference in politics should stop now.”

Taking a jibe at the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Kaira said his brother Shahbaz Sharif and nephew Hamza Shahbaz would also soon be disqualified over the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.