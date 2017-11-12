Capital protesters will be dispersed today, claims official

ISLAMABAD: Situation in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be smooth and normal as protesters of Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) will be dispersed today (Sunday), provincial intelligence department Chief Officer Sarfraz Ahmed claimed while talking to ‘The News’ on Saturday.

In a high-level meeting, it was decided that all roads, including the Faizabad Interchange, will be cleared of protesters today.

In an attempt to pressurise the government to fulfill their demands, the TLYR rally continued to block the Faizabad Interchange for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday disrupting traffic badly.

The protesters’ demands include sacking the federal law minister and punishing others allegedly involved in making changes to the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat declaration for electoral candidates.

Reliable sources said that federal and provincial governments were trying to resolve the issue.

Additional District Collector General (ADCG), Rawalpindi, Mian Behzad Adil said that they had already imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi. Police are taking action against those who are violating Section 144, he said.

“Dispersing protesters will be the decision of the federal and provincial governments, and we are awaiting the orders of the Home Department in this regard,” Behzad said.

The protesters have blocked all roads leading to the Faizabad Interchange by placing barricades and have forced the administration to suspend the Metro Bus service between twin cities and private transport service at the Faizabad Bus Terminal. As a result, the commuters are facing hardships.

A Rawalpindi police team, headed by the top officials, reportedly arrived at the Faizabad Bus Terminal to control the situation but the protesters put resistance forcing the police to move back. The club-wielding protesters also scuffled with vehicle owners and motorcyclists to send them back.

Residents of twin cities are facing difficult situation as Metro Bus service has been suspended for three days.

The roads blocked by the TLYR protesters included IJP Road, Islamabad Expressway, Murree Road and service roads. Some commuters used alternative routes to reach their destinations while others remained stuck in traffic jams.

On the other hand, the leaders of the religious party said they would march towards the Parliament House if the government failed to sack Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid immediately.

Peer Afzal Qadri said the deadlock would continue with the government till the minister’s resignation, adding that there would be no compromise on Khatam-e-Nabuwwat. He said that the protesters will not leave until the fulfillment of their demands.