Tehreek-e-Labaik men held for rioting, road blockade

LAHORE: Several activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik were arrested in different cities over rioting and blocking roads, while cases were registered against hundreds of others on Saturday.

Later in the day, various protest demonstrations were held against the arrests and police action against the party activists and the leaders demanded immediate release of the arrested people.

Ashraf Asif Jalali, a leader of the religious group, addressing the media and people, said Tehreek-e-Labaik was thetorchbearer of the mission of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh (RA). He said leaders and workers of Tehreek-e-Labaik have been arrested for raising voice for protection of Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH), cases have been registered against them, and they have been sent behind the bars. He said the Tehreek would foil every conspiracy against Islam and Pakistan at every cost.

Other Tehreek leaders Allama Mujahid Abdur Rasool, Tahir Dogar and Nawaz Qadari said in a statement that the prime minister should convene an all parties conference on changes in the Khatam-i-Nabuwat declaration of the Election (Amendment) Bill 2017. They said that various party activists were arrested on Friday night from Barjam Halim Chak 35 in suburbs of Pattoki for blocking the Multan Road. He demanded their release as they all were protesting peacefully. Party members held a protest demonstration outside Pattoki City Police Station on Saturday for the release of the arrested colleagues.

On Friday night, the police also arrested Tehreek-e-Labaik District President Pir Iqbal Khan and his son Farooq Hamdami from their residence in Chanaga Manga. More arrests were also made in Kot Naik Singh and Deenpur Duba.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan President Qari Zawar Bahadur, Dr Javed, Hafiz Naseer, Allama Azhar and Mufti Tasaddaq Hussain condemned the arrest of peaceful protesters of Tehreek-e-Labaik and demanded their immediate release.

Riaz Hussain Shah, central leader of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat, has said Qadianis were non-Muslims according to Quran and Sunnah and the Constitution of Pakistan. They stressed unity among all ulema of different schools of thought.

According to reports, 26 activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik were also arrested in Sahiwal. In Mustafaabad/Laliani, cases were registered against 17 nominated and 150 unknown activists of Tereek for blocking Ferozpur Road in Lahore. Police also conducted raids and arrested Khateeb of Jamia Masjid Ahle Sunnat Rajputanowali Amjad Rizvi, Sabir in Khudian area.

Another case was registered against 11 nominated and 56 other activists for blocking GT Road near Deena Chak. Police were conducting raids till late in the night on Saturday.