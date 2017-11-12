Rs230m sought to make King Abdullah Teaching Hospital operational

MANSEHRA: The administration has demanded Rs230 million from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department to make the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital operational at 350 beds capacity after completion of reconstruction next month.

“I have dispatched a demand of Rs230 million for the purchase of surgical equipment and machinery to increase the bed capacity of the hospital from 150 to 350,” Dr Mohammad Javed Tanoli, the medical superintendent, told the members of district council who visited the hospital along with District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam on Saturday.

Dr Javed said that King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, which provides health services to people of upper parts of Hazara, had been functioning at a nursing hospital since 2005 earthquake. The medical superintendent said a total of 163 posts of various cadres, including doctors, were lying vacant, which would mostly be filled out before end of this year.

District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam, speaking on the occasion, said that the district government wanted prompt health care and treatment services for the people.