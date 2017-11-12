House gutted in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A house was partially gutted when a house caught fire due to electricity short-circuiting in Lundkhwar area on Saturday.

It was learnt that a house of one Ajab Said caught fire due to electricity short-circuiting in Lundkhwar Bala. As a result, three rooms of the house and 12 buffaloes and cows were burnt in the inferno.

Following the incident, the locals and rescue officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire after hectic efforts. However, three rooms and valuables inside had turned into ashes in the incident.