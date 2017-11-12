Four held as illegal phone exchange unearthed

BANNU: The security forces on Saturday unearthed an illegal telephone exchange and arrested four accused, sources said.

The official sources said it was learnt that an illegal wireless telephone exchange was working in the Bannu city.

A search operation was launched in the interior of the city inside Lakki Gate, Chai Bazaar, Mohallah Abdullah Jan and Shanghai Plaza, the sources said, adding, four persons - Ziaur Rehman, Abdullah, Sabir Khan and Muhammad Yaqoob - were arrested for running the exchange.

One rifle, a pistol, cartridges, seven wireless sets, four chargers, four mobile phone sets, eight antenna sets, 98 Afghan and 40 Pakistan identity cards were confiscated during the search operation.