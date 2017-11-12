Girl in torture case retracts statement

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The alleged torture victim on Saturday retracted her earlier statement in the court.

The girl, Sharifa Bibi, 16, recording another statement before the judicial magistrate, said she had recorded her first statement under duress.

She told the court that the accused had pressured her to get cases registered against her family members if she didn’t oblige.

Her lawyers, Ahmad Ali and Shumaila Awan, had filed the application for recording her statement.

Sharifa Bibi told the court that the accused had got a case registered against her brother. She said that the daughter of one of the accused, Shahjahan, had eloped with her brother, but the issue was later resolved. The girl said the police had arrested eight accused while one was still at large.