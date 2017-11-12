Sherpao flays Centre for delaying construction of Munda Dam

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday criticised the federal government for delaying construction work on Munda Dam.

He was addressing a gathering in Shabqadar, where noted political figure Malik Alam Khan announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

Aftab Sherpao said feasibility study had been conducted. He feared the delay in launching the work on the project would lead to the shortage of water for irrigation purpose.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the largest producer of gas and oil in Pakistan, but the federal government had taken control of these resources.

The QWP chief asked the government to stop, what he said was, using delaying tactics and creating hurdles to the implementation of the project.

Aftab Sherpao said his party would spare no effort to raise voice for the rights of the Pakhtuns, who made great sacrifices for the restoration of peace. He said the Pakhtuns faced displacement and suffered financial losses, but their sacrifices were not acknowledged.

The QWP leader demanded the merger of the tribal areas with the province to end the sense of deprivation of the tribespeople. He added that uniting Pakhtuns would usher an era of peace and prosperity in Pakistan.

Aftab Sherpao urged the federal government to provide due rights to all the federating units to make the country stronger.