SMS service launched for Fesco consumers

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has launched a new Short Message Service (SMS) to intimate its 3.7 million consumers about meter reading through mobile phones.

In this connection, CEO Mujahid Islam has directed the meter reading staff to collect the mobile numbers of domestic, industrial, agriculture and commercial consumers so that their mobile numbers could be registered on this new system. According to the CEO, after completion of data base of electricity consumers, they would provide information about the meter reading through SMS. He told that the SMS service was being started for the consumers who were already on the Fesco system.

RALLY: The Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah workers on Saturday staged a demonstration against the arrest of their activists after alleged torture on Friday night. The workers gathered near Bhatta Stop and blocked Sheikhupura Road as a protest. The protesters also pelted the police with stones when the police tried to disperse them. The leaders of the protesters condemned the baton-charge of the police on the workers last night and demanded their immediate release and withdrawal of cases registered against them.