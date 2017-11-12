Four passengers injured as bus overturns in TT Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four passengers were injured when a bus overturned on Faisalabad-Multan Road near Pirmahal on Saturday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Multan from Faisalabad when it overturned near Chak Kohal Kalan. As a result, four passengers were injured and rushed to a hospital. The injured were identified as Sarfraz Ahmad of Multan, Muhammad Amin of Khanewal, Zainab Bibi of Pirmahal and Muhammad Sarwar of Toba Tek Singh.

Also, a villager was injured during a dacoity incident near Gojra on Saturday.

Abdul Ghafoor of Chak 90/JB was on his way from Faisalabad when two dacoits intercepted him and looted valuables on Painsara-Gojra Road. They shot at and injured him on resistance. He was admitted to the THQ Hospital Gojra.

Separately, the Gojra Government Nursing School students on Saturday staged a demonstration outside the Gojra THQ Hospital against non-release of their stipend for the last 10 months. They told reporters that they served as under training nurses at the Gojra THQ Hospital but they were facing hardships as nothing had been paid to them for the last 10 months. They demanded immediate payment of their outstanding stipend. Later, the Health Department officials held talks with them and informed that funds had not been provided for their stipend and hopefully funds would soon be provided for the purpose.