Lawyer’s clerk booked for fraud

OKARA: On the order of a court, Sadar police on Saturday booked a lawyer’s clerk for fraud. Accused Muhammad Akhtar of Burewala was a clerk of lawyer Anwar. The accused allegedly received Rs 415,000 from Anwar’s clients nut did not give him. When the matter came into the knowledge of the lawyer, he filed a petition in the court.
