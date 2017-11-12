Sun November 12, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Lawyer’s clerk booked for fraud

OKARA: On the order of a court, Sadar police on Saturday booked a lawyer’s clerk for fraud. Accused Muhammad Akhtar of Burewala was a clerk of lawyer Anwar. The accused allegedly received Rs 415,000 from Anwar’s clients nut did not give him. When the matter came into the knowledge of the lawyer, he filed a petition in the court.

