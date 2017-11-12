Sun November 12, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Sikh Yatrees return to India

Lahore: Some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims have returned to India after participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. The pilgrims departed from Lahore Railway Station on special train. Strict security was arranged to avoid any untoward incident. Sikh pilgrims visited Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur during their stay in Pakistan. They said Pakistan is a peaceful country and they would visit it again. Equity Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chirman Siddiq-ul-Farooq distributed gifts among visitors. He said pilgrim’s peaceful visit reflects that Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

