KP CM directs timely completion of schemes

‘Land of Environment, Wildlife depts to be used for tourism, power generation’

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has agreed to a proposal for utilisation of lands owned by Environment and Wildlife departments for promoting tourism activities and power generation projects.

According to an official handout, he was chairing a joint meeting of wildlife, forest and environmental departments here.

The meeting among others was attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, Chief Strategic Support Unit Sahibzada Saeed, Hazara Commissioner Akbar Khan and other relevant officials.

According approval to the proposal, the chief minister stressed that these projects in both the sectors should be environment-friendly. He agreed to the recommendations that share of 10 percent from profit should be given to environment department as a compensation.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Energy Muhammad Naeem Khan said that additional 400 kanals land of Forest Department was needed for under-construction 840 MW Sukki Kinari Project at Manshera.

The secretary said that private land had been required for construction of 84 MW hydel power house at Mataltan in Swat, adding no-objection certificate and permission of provincial government were needed for completing these projects on time. The secretary assured that these requirements would be fulfilled to facilitate the completion of these projects and making them environment-friendly.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed the departments concerned to complete ongoing water provision and sanitation schemes on time.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, he sought a complete report of these schemes. He directed MPAs concerned to visit site of construction and make efforts for removing impediments to the timely completion of these projects. The chief minister sought report of putting tubewells on the solar energy. He sought details of projects where work had not been started yet. He directed to expedite rehabilitation work on schemes affected by floods.