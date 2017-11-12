PM likely to attend Dubai Airshow

DUBAI: Dubai Airshow 2017 is expected to be its biggest edition yet when it opens its doors at DWC, Dubai Airshow site today (Sunday).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also expected to attend the inaugural ceremony of the airshow. According to the event organiser, with predictions of 72,500 trade visitors expected across its five-day run and over 1,200 exhibitors representing the entire spectrum of the aerospace industry, the show is set to exceed previous editions.

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) along with JF-17 Thunder and Super Mashak will take part in the airshow.

Pakistan’s pilots always show their aerobatic skills in Dubai airshow and they will display it once again. Speaking to The News, Air Commodore Muhammad Akhtar stated that the PAF has close relations with the United Arab Emirates since the creation of the emirates.

“The PAF has been training the pilots of United Arab Emirates,” he said.

Muhammad Akhtar said that Dubai Airshow is one of the biggest airshows of the aviation industry and the PAF has been proudly participating in the show.

There will also be helicopters including TAI T-129 attack helicopter performing for the first time at the Dubai Airshow and a large number of military aircraft such as US Air Force F-16, UAE Mirage 2000 and Taqnia AN-132.

The flying display will include aerobatic teams PLAAF August 1 Air Demonstration Team from China; the Russian Knights and the UAE’s Al Fursan. Also taking to the skies will be an Airbus A-350 and a Beriev BE-200 ES demonstrating its fire-fighting ability.

Around 1,200 exhibitors will be at the Dubai Airshow 2017. The airshow will conclude on November 16.