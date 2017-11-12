Rivals do not want to see Orange Line operational: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday said the political rivals were against Lahore’s Orange Line project and didn’t want to see the mass transit train to operate.

“The demand for early elections is being made by those who do not want the poor people to get free medicines. They are those who do not want the Orange Line Metro Train to operate in Lahore,” he said.

Shahbaz said those who were describing the Metro Bus as ‘Jangla Bus’ had tried to introduce the project in Peshawar, but they were well-aware of the fact that they were incapable of completing and making the service functional. “That’s why they are trying to hinder the Orange Line in Lahore too,” Shahbaz added.

Talking to media after a MoU-signing ceremony at Model Town, he said they would hold rallies but never lie or take U-turns. “We will neither level baseless allegations nor hinder the voyage of development. We will approach the public on the basis of our performance,” said the chief minister.

The MoU signed with Novartis Pharma Pakistan says the Novartis Pharma will provide free medicines to the diabetes, cardiac, breast cancer and respiratory diseases patients.

In response to a question, the chief minister said the Punjab government always cooperated with other provinces and would continue doing so in various fields.

Talking about installation of CT scan machines and other initiatives taken in the province, Shahbaz said, “It is the new Pakistan. We do not claim to bringing the change in Punjab as we do not make claims but deliver and we apologise too where there is a mistake. We have served the public by virtue of our performance with honesty, trust and hard work.”

Separately, the chief minister stressed the need for removing the misunderstandings between Afghanistan and Pakistan through negotiations and said Pakistan had been a host to three million Afghan refugees for more than three decades.

He was talking to the foreign and national delegations who participated in Youth Conference in Lahore.

The chief minister said Saarc had to play an effective role for peace and promotion of trade and finding solutions to the problems like food security in the region. “We have to fight together against poverty, ignorance and unemployment and move forward by learning lessons from our past mistakes.”

He said the Saarc countries should settle all their disputes through negotiation as the use of power and wars are not a solution to any problem. “The neighbours need to move forward by adopting the principles of peaceful and mutual respect,” he added.

The chief minister spoke in different languages – English, German, Russian, Arabic and Persian – while interacting with the guests.