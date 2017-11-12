Injury fears cloud Nadal-Federer dream clash

LONDON: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer can set up a dream climax to the 2017 season at the ATP World Tour Finals, but organisers are sweating on the Spaniard’s fitness and a new crop are itching to spoil the party.

The two all-time greats get star billing in London after each won two Grand Slams and locked down the top two rankings spots as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray had injury-plagued seasons to forget.

The eight-man field at the O2 Arena has an unbalanced look about it but 20-year-old Alexander Zverev leads a hungry chasing pack, desperate to stake a claim to membership of the game’s elite.

World number one Nadal, who won the French Open and US Open this year, admitted on Friday that he is not training at 100 percent ahead of his tournament opener against Belgium’s David Goffin on Sunday, although he said he is likely to be fit enough to play.

“I hope. And if I didn’t believe I can be ready, for me, I wouldn’t be here,” said the Spaniard.

“I’m working every day, practising well and just trying to be ready for the action.”

The 31-year-old, forced to pull out of the Paris Masters last week with a knee injury, is painfully aware that the ATP Finals is the one major piece of silverware missing from his trophy cabinet and he wants to put that right.