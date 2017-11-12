NZ bounce back to edge Pakistan

KARACHI: After two miserable defeats, Pakistan displayed a far better brand of hockey in their last league match of the 4-Nation International Festival of Hockey against New Zealand, ranked five places higher, but they were edged out 3-2 at Melbourne’s State Netball Hockey Centre on Saturday.

The Green-shirts were already out of contention for the gold medal match while the Black Sticks had everything to play for. Win was the minimum requirement for them to reach the final.

Pakistan went ahead twice via penalty corner and penalty stroke. Each time, sloppy defending cost them an equaliser.

New Zealand found the winner with just three minutes left, through their only PC conversion of the day.

Pakistan had more possession in the first quarter. New Zealand won their first penalty corner courtesy an unforced error by skipper Irfan. A good rush resulted in a swift counter attack which culminated in a PC at the other end.

The New Zealand goalkeeper was called into action thrice in succession. Off the third rebound, Umar Bhutta, who had injected the PC, slotted in from close range.

New Zealand dominated the second quarter. An Ammad Butt’s blunder gifted the Black Sticks their first goal.

After the net minder, Amjad Ali made two brilliant saves off New Zealand’s second PC.

Pakistan won a PC shortly. The rebound hit a defender’s body on the line resulting in a penalty stroke. Ammad Butt’s fast and well-directed flick found the back of the net.

New Zealand struck again within three minutes. A long ball surprisingly reached an unmarked George Muir well inside the circle. His first attempt was well saved by Amjad but Muir neatly availed himself of the rebound.

The fierce battle to get the winner continued in the last quarter and there were open play chances for both sides. Amjad made an outstanding double save to see off New Zealand’s third PC.

Pakistan also couldn’t convert their third PC as the two-touch indirect drill failed.

New Zealand, desperately looking for the winner, now had 11 outfield players. It paid off in their fourth PC in the 57th minute through Marcus Child.

Scorers: Pakistan: Umar Bhutta (6’) and Immad Butt (35’).

New Zealand: Hayden Phillips (18’), George Muir (38’) & Marcus Child (57’).

Later in the day, hosts Australia demolished Japan 6-1 to finish with nine points.

On Sunday (today), Australia will take on New Zealand in the final while Pakistan face Japan in the third-place match.