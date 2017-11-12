Afridi destroys Sylhet Sixers with all-round show

DHAKA: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi guided Dhaka Dynamites to a convincing eight-wicket victory over Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match here on Saturday.

Afridi captured 4-12 before scoring a blistering 17-ball 37 as the hosts cruised to a win with 12.1 overs to spare.

After electing to field, Dynamites restricted Sylhet to 101-9 in their 20 overs.

Sunil Narine and Abu Hider Rony caused early trouble but it was Afridi who demolised their rivals’ batting. Not only the visitors continued to lose wickets, they also found it difficult to score runs.

Abu Hasan and Taijul Islam helped them go past the 100-run mark with a last-wicket unbeaten stand of 48 runs.

Opening the innings, Afridi belted five sixes and a four to make quick work of the chase. He was well supported by an equally destructive opening partner in the form of Evin Lewis, who stroked an unbeaten 18-ball 44 with as many sixes.

The destruction which started from the first over itself, reached its zenith in the fourth when both Afridi and Lewis hit two sixes each off Taijul.

Tim Bresnan struck twice in the following over, removing Afridi and Cameron Delport off consecutive deliveries, but that proved little to dent the run chase. Lewis continued his work, in company of Shakib Al Hasan, and guided the side to their second win of the tournament. Lewis finished off the formalities with three hits over the boundary in the eighth over of the innings off Wanidu Hasaranga.

Despite the crushing defeat, Sixers remain on top of the points table with three wins from five games.