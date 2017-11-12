West Indies to tour Pakistan in March, says Sethi

LAHORE: A full-strength West Indies team is expected to land in Lahore next March for a three-match Twenty20 series after Cricket West Indies (CWI) “committed” to tour Pakistan next year.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi confirmed the schedule for West Indies’ tour with the three matches to be played on March 29, 31 and April 1.

He also said that both PCB and CWI agreed to play a series of Twenty20 matches annually over the next five years both in Pakistan and the USA subject to availability of dates.

West Indies were earlier scheduled to visit Pakistan in November, but logistical challenges forced the tour to be postponed.

“There were talks to play the series in November, but due to unforeseen weather, we didn’t take a risk so we will start our first series from March next year followed by the one in the USA,” Sethi said.

“From then onwards, they will keep coming to Pakistan for the next five years and we will reciprocate by playing in the USA. But the series we will play in the USA will be a tri-series with the third team to be decided later.”

Both CWI and the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) gave their approval for the tour subject to the security situation in Pakistan remaining the same as it was during the World XI series and the solitary T20 Sri Lanka played in Lahore recently.

“We have not had time to get through procedures and processes to get the tour scheduled in time, but we are still committed to support Pakistan cricket. Our intention is to return in March,” CWI chief executive officer Johnny Grave told cricinfo.

After hosting the World XI and Sri Lanka T20s successfully, the PCB was confident and keen to host West Indies too. However, Sethi had admitted recently that scheduling remained a concern for CWI.

The PCB and the Punjab government assured that the same level of security would be afforded to the West Indies team as was to the World XI and Sri Lankan contingents. But with time running out, the logistical challenges were growing. CWI is understood to have communicated the same to the PCB during a conference call on November 6.

During the call, Grave and Roland Holder, CWI’s cricket operations manager, informed PCB officials that even as they awaited the WIPA’s decision, the biggest challenge would be sorting the visas and the travel plans of the T20 squad which was scattered between the Caribbean and Bangladesh, where some players are participating in the BPL.

Both boards tried to find a solution and CWI checked if they could tour late November or early December so the West Indies T20 squad could fly from Pakistan en route to New Zealand. However, the foggy conditions in winter in Lahore was the big hurdle, the PCB informed.

According to Grave, West Indies will fly to Lahore after the World Cup Qualifiers in March in Zimbabwe.