KP, Turkey agree to set up 2 techno parks

PESHAWAR: Turkey has agreed to establish two technological parks in Pakistan for development of industrial and agriculture sectors.

One park will be set up in Mardan and the other in Quetta. A spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that a memorandum of understanding has been signed recently by a Turkish company.

He said the establishment of techno parks will help in the reviving sick industrial units and promote livestock.