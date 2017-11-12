Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Illegal phone exchange unearthed, four men arrested

Illegal phone exchange unearthed, four men arrested

BUNNU: The security forces on Saturday unearthed an illegal telephone exchange and arrested four accused, sources said.

The official sources said it was learnt that an illegal wireless telephone exchange was working in the Bannu city.

A search operation was launched in the interior of the city inside Lakki Gate, Chai Bazaar, Mohallah Abdullah Jan and Shanghai Plaza, the sources said, adding, four persons - Ziaur Rehman, Abdullah, Sabir Khan and Muhammad Yaqoob - were arrested for running the exchange. One rifle, a pistol, cartridges, seven wireless sets, four chargers, four mobile phone sets, eight antenna sets, 98 Afghan and 40 Pakistan identity cards were confiscated during the search operation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement