Tribal elders, youth demand separate province

PESHAWAR: Tribal elders and representatives of the youth on Saturday demanded a separate province comprising the seven tribal and six semi-tribal regions as part of the reforms in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

A large number of tribal elders, chieftains, youth and students attended the function. It was organised at the Nishtar Hall under the banner of Qabailee Sooba Tehreek (Tribal Province Movement).

Former diplomat Ambassador Ayaz Wazir, Brig (R) Saeed Nazir, Malik Khan Marjan and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief for Fata, Mufti Abdul Shakoor were the main speakers at the event. The Nishtar Hall had been decorated with banners and posters inscribed with slogans for a separate tribal province and against the proposed merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The JUI-F head for Fata, Mufti Abdul Shakoor in his address said his party would honour the decision of the common tribespeople and representative jirga of the tribal people on the future status of the Fata as they alone had the right to do so.

“We convened a grand jirga of the tribal elders and youth where the participants formed Fata Supreme Council to mobilise the movement for a separate province,” the JUI-F leader said. “The tribal people should be the master of their resources and ought to be given the right to decide their destiny,” he maintained.

Ayaz Wazir said some of the political parties and parliamentarians had politicised the issue of tribal reforms for their vested interest as the idea of merger was not the only option in the reforms. “No decision should be taken in haste about the future status of Fata. The issue should be discussed at the tribal jirga and other forums where tribal people are able to voice their independent views,” he argued.

The former diplomat said the tribal people would have their own chief minister, governor, government and ministers once they get a separate tribal province.

Malik Khan Marjan, a tribal elder from North Waziristan Agency, said some political parties were imposing their views and decisions on the tribal people as they wanted to usurp the resources of Fata. “There are thousands of tribal people who are still homeless. The politicians and parliamentarians should first raise their voice for the return of the displaced people to their native areas and their resettlement,” he said. He asked the government to announce a special compensation package for the tribal people who had returned to their homes in North Waziristan and Khyber tribal agencies.

The function was also addressed by other members of the Fata Supreme Council and tribal students. They vowed to mobilize the tribal people and accelerate their movement for a separate tribal province.