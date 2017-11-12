Top Thai royal aide sacked for ‘evil acts’: palace

BANGKOK: A senior Thai royal official has been sacked for "evil acts" including having an extramarital affair and forcing his alleged mistress to get an abortion, the palace said, the latest top aide to be axed under King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Vajiralongkorn, 65, took the throne one year ago following the death of his widely revered father King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for seven decades.

He has yet to attain his father’s widespread popularity but remains insulated from any criticism by one of the world’s harshest royal defamation laws.

Since ascending the throne the new monarch has axed a number of powerful palace officials from his father’s era.