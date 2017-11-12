IS has cost Iraq ‘more than $100 bn’: Abadi

KARBALA, Iraq: The Islamic State group’s occupation of northern Iraq and the battle to defeat it has caused more than $100 billion worth of damage, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Saturday.

He was speaking during a visit to Karbala, a city holy to Muslims, where millions of pilgrims gathered on Friday to mark the annual Arbaeen commemoration.

"The damage caused by the IS occupation of Iraqi cities already amounts to more than $100 billion," Abadi said.

"That’s just the damage to the economy and infrastructure."

IS, a radical group, seized around a third of Iraq and parts of Syria in a sweeping 2014 advance.

But its self-declared "caliphate" has since been decimated by multiple offensives and squeezed into a pocket of territory on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on Saturday to retake the last IS-held towns in Iraq, including the Euphrates valley town of Rawa and nearby villages.