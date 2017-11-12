Trump begged for a war during Asia trip: DPRK

SEOUL: North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump’s first trip to Asia showed he was a "destroyer" and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.

"Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula," the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.

The outburst came as Trump nears the tail end of his sweep through Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines that has seen him rail against the North’s nuclear ambitions and deliver his "America First" vision of global trade.

Trump has urged the region to take a united front against the threat posed by isolated North Korea, which has sparked global alarm with its nuclear and missile tests in recent months.

On Friday he warned world leaders gathered in the Vietnamese resort city of Danang that the Asia-Pacific region "must not be held hostage to a dictator’s twisted fantasies".

Pyongyang issued its own retort Saturday branding Trump’s Asia tour a "warmonger’s visit for confrontation to rid the DPRK of its self-defensive nuclear deterrence", in the first comments on the trip by a North Korean official.

It said Trump’s warnings "can never frighten us or put a stop to our advance", according to the state-run KCNA news agency, quoting a Pyongyang foreign ministry spokesman.

Tensions over the North’s weapons programme have surged in recent months, as Pyongyang carried out a sixth nuclear test -- by far its largest to date -- and test fired dozens of missiles, some capable of reaching the US mainland.

In a speech to the South Korean parliament on Wednesday, Trump warned Pyongyang not to underestimate the United States, while offering leader Kim Jong-Un a better future if he gives up his nuclear ambitions.

Trump has also prodded Chinese President Xi Jinping to pile pressure on North Korea.

"I’d like to have him ratchet it up, and I think he’s doing that," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Hanoi Saturday following a regional trade meeting in the coastal city of Danang.

Though China has backed UN sanctions, Washington would like to see Beijing clamp down on unauthorised trade along the North Korean border.

Trump will turn his attention to Vietnam for an overnight stop in the capital of a communist country once considered a bitter enemy.

Vietnam has eagerly courted trade and investment with the US since Trump’s election, more so after he yanked the US from a key Pacific region trade pact, taking with him low tariff access to the world’s largest market.

The Trump administration has singled out Vietnam as one of many countries that has a yawning trade deficit with the US.