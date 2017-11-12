Swiss-US family of four dead in murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES: A family of four that had just moved from Switzerland to Utah has been found dead, in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, authorities in the western US state said.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said on Friday that the family moved from Switzerland to that small town when American Timothy Griffith, 45, found a job. He was found dead on Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife Jessica Griffith, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Samantha Badel and 5-year-old son Alexandre Griffith, police said. Neighbours were stunned.

"I just can’t imagine what happened, when I talked to him there was no depression there was no anything.