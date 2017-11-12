Circular crises

Will anything be done about the circular debt crisis inflicting the power sector in Pakistan? This question has been asked year after year for almost a decade. There has been some activity by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which has at least begun to question what the Ministry of Energy has been doing on the nagging issue of circular debt. Until a few months ago, the figures for the amount of circular debt that was being piled up in the power sector were not known. The figures themselves are astounding. The PML-N government had retired the bulk of circular debt after taking the reins of government in 2013. But it seems now the figures of circular debt have crossed Rs450 billion, which is equivalent to what it was during the PPP period. It should not be forgotten that the PML-N came into power on an election manifesto that promised to end the power crisis in the country. One of the key features of the crisis was the amount of debt piled up within the system.

There has been no serious attempt at solving this – and it is often felt that the PML-N leadership simply thought that putting bandages on an oozing wound would solve the crisis magically. The trouble is that this was never going to happen. The debt was always going to pile up once again. What has been surprising, though, is how quickly it has piled up in a situation that is much more favourable than before. Oil prices are low and the electricity tariff is up by at least fifty percent. It is not easy to understand how so much debt has piled up so quickly. There are also other serious financial issues. Reportedly, line losses stand at Rs200 billion while almost Rs214 billion worth of electricity is stolen every year. The deeper issue is that these figures could for only 1.6 percent of losses. Over 16.3 percent of the line losses are technical and administrative. The PAC has directed the government to take up the circular debt issue in the cabinet, but it is probably time for it to be taken up in the National Assembly. The PAC has also taken up a serious side issue: coal power plants and their affect on the environment – this has become all the more important in light of the ongoing smog crisis in Punjab. The issue of why coal power plants are being built in Punjab at a time when countries like China are getting rid of coal power is an important one. It is good to see a debate in the PAC but the need to audit the power sector and hold a public debate on its future is essential.