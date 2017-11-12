Mixed messages

In saying Pakistan’s behaviour has not changed since US President Donald Trump announced his Afghan policy in August, it is Nato commander John Nicholson who is showing how inflexible he is. Since that time, Pakistan has cooperated with the US regarding the rescue of a Canadian-American family that was apparently being held captive by the Haqqani Network. Pakistan has held a cordial, if brief, meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the US State Department has even voiced support for the economic initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor rubric. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s meeting with Vice President Mike Pence in September seemed to go well too. While no one would be naïve enough to think ties between the two countries are without trouble, it did appear as if there were a slight uptick after Trump’s incendiary accusations that Pakistan has been supporting the Afghan Taliban and Haqqani Network. What makes Nicholson’s remarks (made to reporters on Thursday following a meeting of the Nato defence ministers in Brussels) even stranger is that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis – who is above Nicholson in the chain of command – while also speaking at Nato headquarters in Brussels, said that the US is engaging with Pakistan on action against militant groups. It is difficult to say if these mixed messages by the US are a deliberate attempt to pressurise Pakistan while trying not to alienate it or just reflect the muddled thinking of a chaotic administration. Either way, it is unlikely to have any effect other than making positive engagement more difficult.

Given the hostility coming from Washington, it is understandable that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, speaking at a Pak-US Track-II meeting in Islamabad, has said that the two countries are yet to overcome a trust deficit. The main reason for the difference is India. Just this week, the US echoed India’s refusal for outside mediation on the Kashmir issue, calling instead on us to resolve the matter bilaterally. As unpredictable as the Trump administration is, the one thing it can be relied on is to consistently parrot the India line. Since Narendra Modi has constantly accused Pakistan of patronising militant groups, the US has eagerly followed suit. The advanced role it wants India to play in Afghanistan’s development is yet another piece of evidence that its priority in the region is to keep the Indians happy. Even then, there is space for constructive interactions between the US and Pakistan. So long as it keeps away from a harshly accusatory tone, the US can see that both countries have a legitimate interest in tackling militant violence – and that we indeed have been fighting a brutal war against militancy for years. The only question is if Trump administration officials can try and give diplomacy a chance.