Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lack of cleanliness

Lack of cleanliness

I travel daily from North Karachi to National Stadium and I have not seen a single dustbin on my way. Obviously this will lead to heaps of garbage scattered all over the place. In our country, there are no rules and regulations against littering in public places. The streets are overflowing with garbage.

Since there are no dustbins available, people do throw waste on roads. The importance of cleanliness cannot be ignored. A clean environment is necessary for good mental as well as physical health. As a responsible citizen, I want to draw the attention of the KMC to the shortage of dustbins in the city. The KMC should take swift action in this regard.

Syeda Mahnoor Ahmed Rehmani ( Karachi )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement