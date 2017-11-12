Lack of cleanliness

I travel daily from North Karachi to National Stadium and I have not seen a single dustbin on my way. Obviously this will lead to heaps of garbage scattered all over the place. In our country, there are no rules and regulations against littering in public places. The streets are overflowing with garbage.

Since there are no dustbins available, people do throw waste on roads. The importance of cleanliness cannot be ignored. A clean environment is necessary for good mental as well as physical health. As a responsible citizen, I want to draw the attention of the KMC to the shortage of dustbins in the city. The KMC should take swift action in this regard.

Syeda Mahnoor Ahmed Rehmani ( Karachi )