Dirty water

The recent WHO report has revealed high level of arsenic in Pakistan’s ground water. This means that a majority of people in the country are consuming contaminated water.
The consumption of contaminated water leads to deadly diseases like hepatitis. It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to supply clean water to residents. The government should take necessary steps to ensure the availability of safe and clean water.
Wali Ejaz Nekokara ( Chiniot )
