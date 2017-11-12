Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dirty water

Dirty water

The recent WHO report has revealed high level of arsenic in Pakistan’s ground water. This means that a majority of people in the country are consuming contaminated water.

The consumption of contaminated water leads to deadly diseases like hepatitis. It is the responsibility of the concerned authorities to supply clean water to residents. The government should take necessary steps to ensure the availability of safe and clean water.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara ( Chiniot )

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement