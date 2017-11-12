Safety on roads

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to increasing road accidents in Karachi. The biggest city of Pakistan is rightly called ‘a city of problems.’ Although broken roads are the biggest cause of accidents, in Karachi reckless driving is equally responsible for the ever-increasing number of road accidents. The traffic in the city is already in a mess. People do not follow traffic rules and regulations. There is no concept of stopping at a red light. Speeding and driving on the wrong side are the most common traffic violations committed by residents of Karachi. In almost most of the cases, wrongdoers remain unpunished.

Reckless driving and traffic violations claim lives of thousands of people every year. But the concerned authorities have done nothing to resolve the matter. Road accidents are one of the biggest reasons of unnatural deaths in the city. Driving on roads has become dangerous. It is time the government took strict action against reckless drivers. Anyone who is found guilty of violating any traffic rule should be heavily fined. It is hoped that the government will take immediate action and resolve the issue at the earliest.

Zobia Siddiqui ( Karachi )