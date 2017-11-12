tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Deadly smog in Punjab has made the lives of residents miserable. Residents are complaining about eye infections and breathing problems. This heavy smog has also caused a few accidents.
The authorities are requested to immediately take these issues into account to prevent any more loss of lives and damage of property.
Aamna Nawaz ( Rawalpindi )
