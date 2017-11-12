Sun November 12, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Heavy smog

Deadly smog in Punjab has made the lives of residents miserable. Residents are complaining about eye infections and breathing problems. This heavy smog has also caused a few accidents.

The authorities are requested to immediately take these issues into account to prevent any more loss of lives and damage of property.

Aamna Nawaz ( Rawalpindi )

