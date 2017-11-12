Prevention is better

World Pneumonia Day is celebrated on November 12 across the world. But only a few people are aware of this and it looks as if our government is on the top of that list. Nowadays the government is focusing on urban development and has chosen to completely ignore the problems caused by pollution.

Uncontrolled pollution due to industries, vehicles, deforestation and agricultural wastes lead to many serious respiratory diseases like pneumonia, asthma and TB. These diseases have claimed the lives of so many people. In order to avoid contracting these diseases, people should wear masks before going outside. The government must keep an eye on air polluters and take remedial measures to tackle pollution.

Dr Abdul Fatah ( Hyderabad )