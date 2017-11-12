Education for all

The constitution states that every child has the right to free and compulsory education – yet millions of children in the country remain deprived of their constitutional right. According to a report, 25.02 million children, of which 13.7 million are girls, are out of school in Pakistan. The subject of lack of basic education isn’t one that can be ignored. According to the United Nations Education Scientific and Culture Organisation, Pakistan has one of the lowest literacy rates in the world.

The problems that are faced in the development of the education system and promotion of literacy include lack of proper planning, social constraints, gender discrimination, the ever-rising cost of education, the war on terror, and lack of funds for education and technical education. The government must take serious measures to ensure that all children in Pakistan have an access to education.

Bakhtiyar Phullan ( Turbat )